'Don't use me to insult my uncle' - Made Kuti tells Mr P after telling Seun Kuti to learn from him

Kuti Lol Paul banters with Seun Kuti

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

The fight between singers, Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye also known as Mr P seems to not have an end.

Recall that during one of their banters on social media, Peter Okoye advised Seun to learn music tips from his nephew, Made Kuti since his career isn't improving rather than blame others for his failure in the music industry.

Peter wrote: "My God has blessed my destiny and I'll 4ever remain thankful. I'll surely keep you in my prayers. Learn from your nephew @Madekuti cos he is well guided and clean."

Peter's statement struck Made Kuti who had to respond to the singer via his Twitter page.

Made told Peter to exclude him from his banter with Seun and not use him as a tool to insult Seun.

He urged that they brought an end to their argument so they live happily together as a family.

He wrote: "Good afternoon. Please do not use me as a tool to slight, insult or badmouth my Uncle. I’m not sure how we are perceived so I should clarify we stay united as a family and we intend on keeping it that way. Thank you."

