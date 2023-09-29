'Don’t wait for me to die before honouring me' - Yul Edochie to netizens

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

Controversial Nollywood actor cum former presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has stirred controversies following an appeal to Nigerians.

Taking to his Instagram page, the father of five pleaded with Nigerians to support his recently launched real estate business, 'Isi Mmili' Company.



Yul Edochie advised netizens not to wait until he dies before honoring him.



Yul stated that he does not have to die in order for the phrase 'Justice for Yul, to trend on social media.



“If you love me come and buy property from my company. Isi Mmili Global LTD. Don’t wait for me to die then you start doing’ Justice for Odogwu’. The best justice you can do for me is to patronize my business. Let me enjoy the justice while I’m alive”.



However, netizens assert that he doesn't deserve justice, particularly after the manner he treated his first wife, May Edochie.

Onyinyechi Favour wrote, “You don’t deserve Justice, your wife of many years deserves to get justice. You and Mrs Obasi should continue foøling yourselvesEmpress Of Love wrote, “Not everyone who kicks a bucket in life needs justice, others it is a relief. And don’t force people to buy from you rather let your work speak for its selfLucy Ukuma wrote, “Nobody is buying. We are going to show you that without fans there won’t be many celebrities as people no gree watch Enough wood you jump enter this one

Oma Sleek wrote, “Na this ‘If u love me’ u wan use spoil this ur business



Pamela 4 Real wrote, “Pimp Judy to all those Alhaji to boost your business”.



