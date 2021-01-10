Don’t worry if you lack gigs when you become a veteran – Diana Hopeson to young acts

Veteran gospel artiste Diana Hopeson has advised young female artists not to lose hope if they are unable to get more shows when they get to the veteran stage.

Addressing young female artists present at the Dinner Night with the Legends, the former MUSIGA President urged them to stay true to their call no matter what the circumstance might be in their music journey.



She is stressed that as an artist grows old, she might not get the opportunity to grace stages as it was in the person’s heydays.



“I want to encourage the young ones coming that this is the beginning since you have the energy. As you go forward, this your passion will never leave you because the gift has been given to you,” she noted.



Mrs. Hopeson told the young female acts to rather give glory to God since there are different seasons in the life of every person.



“Don’t be discouraged if you get to our stage and you’re not being called often to minister on notable platforms. It doesn’t mean your career has ended but it means you’re a special vessel that is used when the biggest guest comes so don’t feel down spirited. There are seasons in our work so in every season, let’s give glory to God,” Diana Hopeson advised young female artistes.



Organizers of the all-female minstrels night of worship experience, Women In Worship on January 7, held a Dinner Night for the legends to climax the 2020 edition.

Young gospel female acts such as Jayana, Selassie Brown, Ruth Adjei, others dined and ministered with the gospel female legends on the same stage.



It was a fulfilling night for the young artistes as they were advised to allow the Holy Spirit to take centre stage of their gospel ministry.



On the night, the female gospel legends laid hands on the young female gospel artistes to bless them to also take up the mantle and continue with the task ahead.



The 2020 edition of the Women In Worship event witnessed eleven (11) legends on stage ministering back to back hit songs inspired by the Holy Spirit.



The list included Bernice Offei, Abaawa Connie, Rev Esther Nyamekye, Helena Rhabbles, Amy Newman, Stella Aba Seal, Hannah Marfo, Mary Ghansah, Diana Hopeson, Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong fame, and the evergreen duo Tagoe Sisters.



CEO of Genet Services and the curator of Women In Worship, Mrs. Georgina Emmanuella Nettey at the Dinner Night with the female gospel legends disclosed that the ‘Alpha & Omega’ edition of the worship experience seeks to celebrate the hard work of Gospel Minstrels who have obliged the gospel industry and ministry with dignified music and Christian morals over the decades; dubbing it “Honouring and Timeless Experience”.