'Don't you dare disappoint' - DKB sends strong caution to KNUST SRC president-elect

Derrick Kobina Bonney, a stand-up comedian and a product of the University of Ghana, has cautioned Osei Yvonne Adobea who has just been declared winner of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Students Representative Council (SRC) presidential election, not to put up an abysmal performance as she assumes office.

History was made on July 26, 2023, as Yvonne Osei Adobea emerged victorious in the KNUST SRC election, becoming the institution's first-ever female SRC President since its establishment 71 years ago.



Yvonne Osei Adobea's achievement came after a hard-fought election against five other contenders. The third-year Sociology student garnered an impressive 8,282 votes, securing a decisive victory over her main opponent, Abraham Rockson, who obtained 4,568 votes.



Yvonne's victory resonated with students, faculty, and alumni alike, symbolizing a step forward in gender representation and female leadership within the institution.



In an appreciation post on July 27, Yvonne dedicated her achievement to females, inspiring them to aim higher.



“This victory is not just mine,” she said. “it's a triumph for all students, particularly women who have long dreamed of breaking through glass ceilings and making their voices heard. Together, we have shattered stereotypes and proven that women are strong, capable, and ready to lead…”



Responding to the tweet, DKB recalled how the University of Ghana’s first female SRC president performed below par, in his view. According to him, he believed in the said SRC aspirant and rigorously campaigned for her to become president but ended up being a disappointment.

“Don’t you dare be a disappointment and a huge disaster like the first University of Ghana SRC female president I helped campaign for!” DKB cautioned. “Biggest regret & she messed the chance of other potential female presidents!



“Look at the girls behind you and serve well. Wish you the best!”





