'Don’t your opinions come from your mind?' - Adina questions a cyberbully

Musician Adina Thembi

Ghanaian songstress, Adina Thembi has replied a Twitter user who was not enthused by her style of judging during the 2020 Mentor music reality show organized by TV3.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, this tweep asserted that Adina’s style was “one way” as she repeated, “I think”.



According to the tweep, Adina should have used some musical terminologies to spice up her pronouncement.



“#TV3Mentor Adina is always like, “I think”. You judge one way kraa dodo. Get some musical terminologies to spice up your judgement. #IThinkology,” the tweep wrote.

The ‘Why’ singer, who does not see anything wrong with her way of judging, replied: “Don’t your opinions come from your mind? If it’s in the mind then it means you thought about it! Why should I carry book-long terminologies when I can speak normally and still get the message across? Mo pri oooo yieeee.”





Don’t your opinions come from your mind? If it’s in the mind then it means you thought about it! Why should I carry book-long terminologies when I can speak normally and still get the message across? Mo pri oooo yieeee https://t.co/IgkikFk2AO — #Araba (@Adina_Thembi) December 28, 2020