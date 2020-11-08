Donald Trump's defeat: The angels from Africa were denied visas - M.anifest

Social media has been buzzing since the announcement of the election of Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States of America.

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, achieving a decades-long political ambition and denying Donald Trump a second term.



He won by securing Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, after days of vote-counting following record turnout across the country. The win in Pennsylvania with 99% of the votes counted, took Biden’s electoral college vote to 284, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House.



Prior to the declaration, spiritual adviser to President Trump, Paula White-Cain, in a viral video was seen commanding the angels from Africa and South America to support Trump from losing.



"I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done," she said. "For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now... In the name of Jesus from South America, they're coming here”, she said.



While the many are congratulating the new president-elect, others have also taken to their pages to troll the sitting president Donald Trump and his spiritual adviser.



Ghanaian rapper M.anifest in a tweet on November 7, 2020, wrote: "the angels from Africa were denied visas so they couldn’t intervene."

