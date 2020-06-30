Entertainment

DopeNation parts ways with Lynx Entertainment

It has been revealed that award-winning music group, Dope Nation, is no longer with the popular label Lynx Entertainment, just after a year of signing a contract with them.

This was disclosed by www.entertainmentgh.com who initially published the report on Friday, June 26, 2020



Sources close to the group claim that the duo decided not to renew after the expiration of the contract.



DopeNation, which comprises of Micheal Boafo, popularly known as B2 and Tony Boafo, known as Twist – signed with Lynx last year, April 2019 and released their hit single, ‘Zanku’ under the aegis of the label.



Earlier this year, the twins emerged as the only Ghanaian act to win an award at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

They won in their category Best Duo against artistes like Blaq Diamond (South Africa), Ethic (Kenya), Black Motion (South Africa), Dem Camp (Nigeria) and Toofan (Togo).



Nonetheless, the trend of artistes leaving LYNX entertainment is nothing new as the likes of Eazzy, Asem, MzVee and many others have for weird reasons taken a bow on the record label.





