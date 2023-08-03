DopeNation teases fans with upcoming track with Sarkodie

Ghanaian music Duo, DopeNation has dropped a teaser to their upcoming project “Check my Zingo” featuring Sarkodie.
A 20-second teaser was posted on Dopenation’s Twitter (now X) page and retweeted by Sarkodie’s account.
The clip featured a short verse from rapper Sarkodie over a bouncy beat.
The track, which will be the first collaboration between Sarkodie and Dopenation is scheduled to release on Friday, 4th August 2023.
No official date for the video has been released as of yet.
The teaser has gathered a lot of hype on social media with many fans and followers expressing their excitement for the upcoming song.
Read the reactions below:
DopeNation X @sarkodie ????— Check my Zingo ???? (@GhDopeNation) August 1, 2023
Check My Zingo out 4th August pic.twitter.com/8595NycPfe
Dope Nation x Sarkodie banger ????????— Jay Spar Snr (@JaySpar1) August 1, 2023
Ei na only intro be that? ????— Rexford (@Rex71907909) August 1, 2023
The Landlord is Landlording
This bii hard ????????— kwabena Liquid (@kwabena_liq) August 2, 2023
The music thing eh, obidi dey understand am pass. Listen the delivery.????????????????— kofii???? (@ybk_kofi) August 1, 2023
Obidi get skills ei ????❤️????— Kasoa Legend???????????????????? (@NoMistake_) August 1, 2023
@Sarkodie pls can't u have mercy on Beat Small? ei any time u are on the beat, the beat go cry saaaa, u dey punished beat 2 much, King ???? sark. Ohhhh????????????????— SARKODIE MY ICON (@godfbinney11) August 1, 2023