DopeNation unveils electrifying 7-track EP 'GhanaPiano'

Dhope Nation

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

DopeNation, the dynamic Ghanaian twin music duo known for their unique blend of Highlife, Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and Amapiano, is set to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide with the release of their highly anticipated 7-track EP, titled ‘GhanaPiano’. This exciting musical journey is set to redefine the sound of contemporary African music and offer listeners an unparalleled sonic experience.

‘GhanaPiano,’ the 7-track EP emerges as a testament to DopeNation’s creativity and mastery in crafting infectious melodies that effortlessly cross genres.



The EP showcases the twin duo’s exceptional songwriting and production prowess, fusing the vibrant rhythms of Ghana with elements of the Highlife, Afrobeat, and Amapiano genres, resulting in a harmonious fusion they’ve aptly coined ‘GhanaPiano’.



Each track on the EP carries its distinctive flavor, offering a rich canvas of emotions and stories that reflect the intricacies of life and the vibrant culture of Ghana.



‘GhanaPiano’ promises to take listeners on an unforgettable musical journey that transcends borders. DopeNation’s dedication to pushing musical boundaries is evident in GhanaPiano’ where they seamlessly blend traditional African sounds with modern production techniques.

The EP also features collaborations with prominent artists such as renowned award-winning rapper, Sarkodie and Medikal.



Commenting on the release, DopeNation expressed their excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to finally share GhanaPiano with the world. This project is a labor of love, and we’ve poured our hearts into every track. We believe it’s a new chapter for us as artists, and we can’t wait for our fans to experience the magic we’ve created.”



‘GhanaPiano’ is scheduled for release on August 18, 2023. DopeNation’s loyal fan base, as well as music enthusiasts worldwide, are eagerly anticipating the EP’s launch.