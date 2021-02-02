Doreen Avio featured in Kuami Eugene's music video

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer, Kuami Eugene has released the visuals for his single 'Amen' and it features Hitz FM's Doreen Avio.

The video according to the 2020 VGMAs Artiste of the Year was released as part of his way of celebrating his 24th birthday and a gift for his fans.



The 'Showbody' hitmaker stated that 'Amen' is a song that shows his gratitude to God after joining the music industry four years ago.



“The reason I released 'Amen' is, it's my birthday and looking at what I have been through since I was a kid and from then to now, it’s been a whole journey and there is nothing I can say than to be grateful and show gratitude for the support I have gotten since I joined the industry as an official musician. I have been loved all over the continent and want to thank everyone for their support," he stated.

In the said video, on-air personality and event MC Doreen Avio played the role of Kuami Eugene’s Manager when he gained fame in the industry. The visuals tell the story of a young man who had to encounter several challenges before eventually having a breakthrough.



“Amen” is part of the "Son of Africa" album which was released last year.





