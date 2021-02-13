Double 'B' set to release 'Maame' on Val's Day

Cover art for Double B's Maame

Source: Isaac Arko, Contributor

Central Region's High-Life artiste, John Otsibu, popularly called Double 'B' is set for a return with a fresh banger on Valentine's Day in Cape Coast.

The High-life masterpiece titled "Maame" featured award-winning rap dynamo and a seasoned broadcaster with the Cape Coast-based Kingdom FM, Anaafi Kokooto.



The "Awofo Bi" and "Move away" hitmaker is regarded by his compatriots and teeming followers as the "lyrical Captain" in the Central Region.



The upcoming hot single produced by Big Joe talks about true love and patience in relationships with fascinating lyrics and spicy ruthless rap overflow by Anaafi Kokooto.



Double's much anticipated 20th track further seeks to remind lovers to remain hopeful and loyal to their partners especially with the onset of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

"I decided to compose the beautiful song to motivate ladies who are in relationship to have patience with the guys and submit themselves to them since it is the only way to have a successful marriage in future," he said.



Also, he was working assiduously with partners for the release of the music video touted to be his best ever sooner.



For his part, Anaafi Kokooto encouraged all going through chains of martial challenges to listen to the song for inspiration.



"It’s very heartbreaking for a partner you love to betray you in difficult times," Anaafi said.

Source: Isaac Arko, Contributor