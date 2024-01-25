Douglas Emhoff: U.S. Second Gentleman to appear in finale episode of YOLO season 7

Douglas Emhoff presenting a trophy to a student during an interschools basketball competition

The Second Gentleman of the United States of America Douglas Emhoff, husband of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris, will appear in the finale episode of the YOLO Season 7 series, Ghana’s number one edutainment series.

The Second Gentleman filmed his cameo in the seventh season of the YOLO series when he visited Ghana with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in March 2023.



Mr. Emhoff handed over the trophy to the winning team during the inter-schools basketball competition.



The popular TV series guides youth concerning the challenges they face in their adolescence. YOLO premiered in 2016 and has gained a massive following- with 9.3 million cumulative views on YouTube for Season 7 alone.



In Season 7, YOLO promoted key messages regarding Sexual and Reproductive Health, Nutrition, Antenatal Care, Nutrition, Exercise, Gender Equality, and Disability Inclusion, among others.



The YOLO series is a partnership between Ghana Health Service and the National Population Council, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Accelerating Social Behavior Change (ASBC) Activity and produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited.

The highly anticipated season finale of YOLO Season Seven will be available for free streaming on the Farmhouse Movie App on 23rd January 2024 at 3pm, YouTube on 26th January 2024 at 3pm, and TV3 on 26th January 2024 at 8pm. YOLO also shows on Zaa TV, Northern Television and Sagani TV in English and three local languages.



The series is a sequel to the Ghanaian TV series “Things We do for Love.”







