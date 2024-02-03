'Down Flat' changed my life - Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeats artiste, Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian Afrobeat star Kelvyn Boy has shared how his song 'Down Flat' transformed his life and career for the better.

On February 2, he tweeted that 'Down Flat' was different from his previous songs, which only provided him with basic needs.



He wrote, "All my songs before Down Flat made sure there was food on the table but Down Flat changed my fucking life. But you knew that."



'Down Flat', which was released in 2022, became a global sensation and made it to the Billboard's Top 50 Afrobeats Songs Chart, alongside other big names like Wizkid, Tems, Davido, and Fireboy DML. The song also went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, attracting millions of views and streams.



Kelvyn Boy later dropped a remix of 'Down Flat', featuring Nigerian star Tekno and Jamaican artiste Stefflon Don.

In a 2023 interview, he revealed that he recorded 'Down Flat' in just 25 minutes, without any prior planning. He said that he was moved by the beat and came up with the lyrics on the spot.



