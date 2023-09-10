Dr. Bawumia can never win an election in Ghana - Ola Michael

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Filmmaker and entertainment critic, Ola Michael has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against making Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia their presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

According to Ola Michael, while the national leadership and the government seem bent on making Dr Bawumia the NPP’s flagbearer, the vice president has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election.



“They are going to do everything to make Bawumia become (flagbearer) but I am telling them Insha Allah, put all of Ghana’s money behind Bawumia to contest, he will not win 2024.



"We are all in this country and we will see. Bawumia can never win election in this country. He will go on retirement after this,” he stated on the Saturday, September 9, 2023, edition of United Showbiz on UTV.



The NPP has set November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the upcoming presidential election in 2024.



However there have been accusations of deliberate machinations by the government and the party’s leadership to impose Dr Bawumia on the party.

One of the leading candidates in the flagbearer contest, Alan Kyerematen last week announced his withdrawal from the race citing threats and assaults on his supporters as well as attempts to skew the election in favour of one candidate.





Dr. Bawumia can never win election in Ghana - Ola Michael#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/J703kyFuhl — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 9, 2023

GA/SARA

