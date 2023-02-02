1
Dr Cryme, Fafali Group visit Ghana Embassy in Dubai ahead of awards event

Dr. Cryme 5.jpeg Dr Cryme together with Fafali Group

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: Music Arena Gh

Dr. Cryme and the Fafali Group paid a courtesy visit to the Ghana Embassy in Dubai as part of their preparations for the big night.

This is in contrast to the Ghana-UAE Honorary Awards & Dinner Night, which is slated for February 4th, 2023.

It was an interesting session in which they discussed the future of tourism, entertainment, Ghanaians in the diaspora, and exchange programs.

This also aims to recognize outstanding and hardworking Ghanaians in the UAE and to support a very good course.

The decision is a step in the right direction, as the CEO of Twipop Records is recognized for campaigning for issues like this.

Dr. Cryme will also be performing live at the ENISH, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah, on the same night alongside DJ Sexyspin.

