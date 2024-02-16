Dr. Grace Boadu’s family nearly killed me; I'll not spare them - 'Assaulted' blogger threatens

Wayee, a Ghanaian blogger who is said to have been part of the bloggers who were allegedly assaulted by the family of Dr. Grace Boadu, has issued a stern warning to the family of the late CEO of Grace Herbal Clinic regarding the attack.

According to him, he was one of the bloggers who suffered severe injuries during the assault by Dr. Grace Boadu's family during a meeting about her funeral.



He stated that if the police fail to deal with the culprits to his satisfaction, he and his family members will take action against them.



“I won’t say I would curse them, but my family said they would deal with anyone complicit in the assault. They should be ready for payback for the injuries they inflicted on me. If the police fail to deal with the culprits, I’ll take action against the family,” he said while speaking in an interview with One Ghana TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Wayee also rejected claims that the people responsible for the assault weren’t Dr. Grace Boadu’s family members and questioned why outsiders would take such action.



“If there was an issue, they could have engaged us to settle it amicably rather than attacking and beating us. If they are claiming the people involved in the attack are not family members, then why would they do such a thing?” he quizzed.

Background



About five Ghanaian bloggers were said to have been physically assaulted, and their properties damaged during their visit to the late Dr. Grace Boadu’s family house.



Narrating how the incident took place, one of the bloggers (unidentified) said he and his colleagues visited the family with the sole intent of offering their condolences and also inquiring about ongoing arrangements towards the funeral.



The YouTuber, whose car was also reportedly damaged, said they were initially allowed to participate in the event, where it was even announced that Dr. Grace Boadu’s final funeral rites had been scheduled for March 9, 2024.



He said things escalated fast after they stood up and headed for their cars.

According to the blogger, they were suddenly swamped by men from the house who began slapping one of their colleagues and beating up others as the family looked on.



He stated that aside from being physically assaulted, their phones were seized, and cars were damaged.



One of the said damaged cars, belonging to the blogger who narrated the incident, was spotted during his interaction with GHPage TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



“We heard that the family will be meeting today to discuss final funeral arrangements, so we were at the house. It was during the meeting that we even heard that the burial will take place on the 9th.



"They even said they were contemplating organizing the funeral on just a day but because of how prominent Dr. Boadu was, they’ll pull through with a two-day funeral event. So, after the meeting, we went ahead to greet the family and also ask for further clarification, and it resulted in this (He pointed to his car),” he stated.

He continued, “Prior to this, they weren’t giving us a good reception, so we headed out of the house and walked straight to our cars only to be met with this hostility. They slapped one of us and beat another to pulp. As for me, about seven people pounced on me, beat me up, and seized all my phones. Just have a look at our cars. They have destroyed the glasses and damaged them. What wrong have we done; we are not responsible for what people are saying on social media, so why beat us?”



Dr. Grace Boadu is said to have died on January 29, 2024. She is rumored to have died in the bathroom.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, and singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.



Watch the video below





