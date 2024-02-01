Dr Grace Boadu’s mother, daughter to arrive in Ghana for press conference – Brother

The late Dr. Grace Boadu

Mr. Emmanuel Boadu, the brother of the late Dr. Grace Boadu, has shared the family’s stance on the barrage of rumours surrounding the deceased.

This was disclosed in an interview with AngelFM on Wednesday, February 1, 2024.



The alleged circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the 46-year-old herbal doctor have since generated all kinds of public discussions both from netizens and some ‘self-acclaimed’ family members.



Reports that she slipped and fell in her bathroom, died without ever giving birth, had never been married and so on, have since taken over social media, thereby triggering scores of discussions.



However, in the latest development, the late Dr. Grace Boadu’s brother, Emmanuel, has asked the public to pay no heed to such information.



“The fact that you are from the same hometown as the deceased does not make you her family member. All these claims are not true. The family has not sat down to officially address the public. Don’t pay heed to anyone parading himself as Dr. Grace’s uncle, sister, brother and so on,” he affirmed.



Dr. Emmanuel Boadu, who doubles as the Deputy CEO of the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, also disclosed that the deceased’s mother and daughter would soon touch down in Ghana for the necessary funeral arrangements.

He also stated that the deceased’s family intends to hold a press conference on Friday, February 2, 2024, to address the numerous misinformation revolving around the death of the doctor.



“My mother, Doc’s mother is in Belgium and not America as people are saying. She and Doc’s daughter are in Belgium. They will soon touch down in Ghana. So, the family can come together and brief Ghanaians on all they need to know. The family will hold a press conference on either Friday or Saturday, to address the various rumours being paraded by different kinds of people on social media.



“We will brief Ghanaians on the ongoing police investigations, cause of death and so on. Till then, the family has officially not spoken yet. We’ll also let us know the arrangements they are putting in place for the funeral,” he added.







A narration by a 'supposed uncle'



Speaking to the media after the Doctor’s demise, Akwasi Addae, said she reportedly fell in the bathroom at a time she was alone in the locked room.

According to him, it was one of her staff, who discovered her lying in the bathroom on Monday morning.



Akwasi Addae said the late Dr. Grace Boadu was not married and had never been married contrary to the public speculation.



He also added that she had no child.



