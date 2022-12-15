2
Dr. Kwaku Oteng escorts daughter to face parliament

Kwaku Oteng6.png Dr. Kwaku Oteng seated behind his daughter, Francisca Oteng, during vetting in parliament

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Francisca Oteng Mensah, daughter of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, to be vetted for the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection position.

The Kwabere East MP is part of the two nominees elected by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after he revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been absent from work for an extended period.

Francisca Oteng’s father, who doubles as the Angel Group of Companies founder, was clad in all-white apparel and seated right behind her daughter during the hearing.

He led the delegation of a team who thronged the venue to support his daughter, who currently stands as the youngest serving MP in the Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

President Akufo-Addo also nominated the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and MP for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection following Adwoa Safo's exit.

