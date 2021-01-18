Dr Kwaku Oteng obtains 'International Key To the City of Stonecrest, Atlanta-Georgia'

Executive Chairman of the Angel Group Of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng

Executive Chairman of the Angel Group Of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng is the proud recipient of the prestigious INTERNATIONAL KEY TO THE CITY OF STONECREST, ATLANTA-GEORGIA in the United State of America (USA).

At the exclusive ceremony of this year’s edition of the presentation at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriot Conference Resort, the Mayor of the City Of Stonecrest, Jason Lary presented a golden key to Dr Kwaku Oteng.



“An international entrepreneur who employs more than 5,000 people and is an avid philanthropist,” a plaque that bore the key read in honour of the Ghanaian business mogul.



A citation in his honour also read in part that, “your initiatives as Executive Chairman of Angel Group of Companies, which is a powerhouse conglomerate of companies ranging from television broadcasting, multimedia, real estate to gold mines and more… we honour your focus on improving, inspiring and empowering children through education as President and Founder of Angel Educational Complex”.



In a speech read on his behalf by his Special Assistant, Samuel Kofi Acheampong said, “to say that he is delighted to receive this very prestigious KEY TO THE CITY OF STONECREST would be an understatement; my boss counts this as a blessing to be chosen from the multitude of men and women who deserve to receive this honour”.

“I accept this honour as a token of appreciation to my family, clients and the thousands of able hands who have labored in love and sheer commitment day and night with brain and brawn to put the Angel Group of Companies on this enviable pedestal”, the speech added.



Dr Kwaku Oteng in his speech seized the moment to advise budding entrepreneurs “to learn to never give up, even if all the odds are against you and you are persuaded that it is all over, for it is only over when you want it to be”.



The KEY TO THE CITY OF STONECREST is a highly esteemed ceremonial achievement that honours dignitaries and outstanding citizens. It is the city’s display of its royal welcome and appreciation of extraordinary individuals. It honours the significance of one’s ability to overcome extreme adversity, one’s ability to achieve superior levels of excellence, or outstanding civic and philanthropic contributions to society.



This is the newest addition to Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s trove of trophies from across the globe for his sterling contribution to humanity and industry over a span of 30 years.