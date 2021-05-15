Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s rumoured 4th wife confirms talks about their marriage finally?

Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of Companies

For months now, there have been a lot of rumours that billionaire Kwaku Oteng has taken a fourth wife called Nana Akosua Achiaa Linda.

The rumours became widespread after Linda went to the funeral of Dr Kwaku Oteng’s mother to display like she was one of the wives of the owner of all the companies under Angel Group.



Despite all these and many more which have unfolded in the social media space in the last few months, they have not been a real confirmation of these rumours.



However, a post-Nana Akosua Achiaa Linda has made this morning to wish Samuel Acheampong aka Bronzy, who happens to be the son and CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network a happy birthday is causing a lot of stir online.



Sharing some nice photos of Bronzy on her Instagram wall this morning, Nana Achiaa referred to Bronzy as ‘My Abeiku’ — a name that is normally given to ‘boys’ by their stepmothers.

The description has therefore subtly confirmed that she might be one of the wives of Dr Kwaku Oteng after all.



Anyway, this continues to remain just a rumour until they finally drop photos to prove that she is one of the wives of Dr Kwaku Oteng.



Check out the post which was captioned: “Happy birthday to Mr dapper @bteflon in fact my abeiku u know I Luv u dada❤️❤️❤️ God bless u” below.



