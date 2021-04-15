Dr Kwaku Oteng surprises Kuami Eugene with brand new Range Rover Velar 2020

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

The CEO and founder of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng has gifted a brand new Range Rover Velar 2020, to talented and versatile musician Kuami Eugene, who is signed under the Lynx Entertainment Record Label.

Kuami Eugene who happens to be the brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, received the gift in a short ceremony in Accra.



During the short event, Kuami Eugene who was present together with some members of Lynx Entertainment confessed their utmost thanks to Dr Kwaku Oteng and his entire team.



According to close sources, Dr Kwaku Oteng has been touched by the great work Kuami Eugene has done for his Adonko Next Level Brand, taking it to the world.

