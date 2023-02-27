Dr Likee is the biggest 'YouTube actor' at the moment – Wayoosi

Ghanaian actor, Wayoosi, has projected Dr. Likee as the biggest YouTuber in the country currently.

He said although there is an influx of 'YouTubers' in the country currently, Dr. Likee stands tall.



Wayoosi made these statements while stating that it was the comic actor who introduced him to YouTube.



He explained that his life changed after Dr. Likee advised him to join the online platform at an event in Sefwi.



A few years down the lane, Wayoosi said he has made money, even more than he earned in his Kumawood acting days.

Touching on how much he earns from the digital platform, Wayoosi said he makes more than GHC20,000 at the end of every month from the content he publishes on YouTube.



