0
Menu
Entertainment

Dr Likee is the biggest 'YouTube actor' at the moment – Wayoosi

Video Archive
Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actor, Wayoosi, has projected Dr. Likee as the biggest YouTuber in the country currently.

He said although there is an influx of 'YouTubers' in the country currently, Dr. Likee stands tall.

Wayoosi made these statements while stating that it was the comic actor who introduced him to YouTube.

He explained that his life changed after Dr. Likee advised him to join the online platform at an event in Sefwi.

A few years down the lane, Wayoosi said he has made money, even more than he earned in his Kumawood acting days.

Touching on how much he earns from the digital platform, Wayoosi said he makes more than GHC20,000 at the end of every month from the content he publishes on YouTube.

Watch the video below:

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race