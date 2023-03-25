0
Entertainment

Dr Likee smacks woman’s buttocks on set

Dr Likeee And Near Naked Lady Ras Nene and women on set

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A recent video featuring Ghanaian actor and comedian, Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has generated significant controversy on social media.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by blogger Flavour Tipz, depicts Dr Likee smacking the buttocks of a young woman who is wearing lingerie.

According to the blogger, the incident occurred on the set of Daddy Lumba's 'Ofun' music video, which was released in late 2022.

The video posted by the blogger also includes footage of Dr Likee removing his shorts while standing in front of two women who are positioned in a pool with their backsides facing the camera.

One of the women wore white netted lingerie, while the other was dressed in a black swimsuit that revealed her buttocks.

Despite being purportedly filmed for Daddy Lumba's music video, the veteran musician was not present on the set where Ras Nene and the scantily clad women were filmed.

