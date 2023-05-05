Dr Ofori Sarpong receives a 'holy bath' on his birthday

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, owner of the Special Group of Companies has marked his birthday with close associates of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club who per their tradition gave him a 'holy bath'.

This year's birthday was celebrated in grand style on the morning of Friday, May 5 by the millionaire club which consists of some of Ghana's wealthiest business owners.



Just like a lamb being led to the slaughter, the elated members directed the celebrant to a spot where he laid down awaiting to be showered with the 'holy water'.



Friends of Dr Ofori Sarpong took turns splashing water from various shapes of buckets including a cooking pot on the popular CEO who is a close confidant of Dr Kwame Despite the CEO of the Despite Group of Companies.



He was drenched in water at the end of the session. Dr Sarpong who kept his cool could not hide his excitement.



In videos shared by United Television, Dr Despite and some popular faces were present for the cake cutting. They cheered on when a saxophonist serenaded Dr Ofori Sarpong who expressed his gratitude for the love demonstrated to him.



Check out videos below:







OPD/BB