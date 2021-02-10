Dr. Okoe-Boye shares lessons in fatherhood

Medical Doctor and former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has shared some vital lessons he has picked up as a father and how these lessons have influenced his general outlook of life.

The politician described himself as an individual with extra bursts of energy levels and being a father has taught him to subdue his energy levels a bit by learning to be patient.



“Fatherhood has taught me patience. I must admit that my energy levels are sometimes extra and one of the things I am learning is patience”, Dr. Okoe-Boye said in an interview on Y 107.9FM’s Leaderboard Series hosted by Rev Erskine.



He disclosed that his kids would sometimes ask him questions which he would regard as funny if it came from an adult, but now, “I don’t have to just listen to the question but answer it and this is teaching me to be more patient”.

Sharing a typical patience experience he had with his daughter, the respected doctor said, “One day my daughter came to me and asked me where my mother is? (Her grandmother). I think my wife mentioned to her (daughter) that she was dead. I told her (daughter) she (grandmother) was in heaven and she went back to her mother (my wife) to tell her the answer”.



Dr. Okoe-Boye furthered he has also come to appreciate looking inward and spending time with his family which he admits will get better, especially now that he has lost his seat as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency.



“I am learning to also look within and appreciate an hour at home and helping the kids with their homework. And I think this is also divine as I am sure that is why the election didn’t go the way I expected”, he shared.