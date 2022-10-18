3
Dr Osei Kwame Despite spotted eating at a local food joint

Despite With The Bowl Despite captured with bowl

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Media Group, Dr Osei-Kwame Despite, has been spotted eating at a local food joint.

In a video shared on TikTok, which has since gone viral, some social media users claim the local food joint is located at Agona Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region.

The person running the commentary in the video was heard praising the food vendor's meal while saying that even the millionaire was there to eat.

“In the whole of Ghana, there is no rice like this. Despite come here to eat some rice, do you understand?” he advertised.

His advert was cut short when Despite was heard telling him, “Hey go away” before going to get his rice.

The millionaire's statement had the people around them laughing out loud, while he wore his signature two-piece attire coloured blue-black, which he matched with a pair of black shoes.

The environment where the CEO was served his food is a place many people wouldn’t have thought him to be. However, he wasn't bothered.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
