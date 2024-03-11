Drama unfolds between actress Naana Hayford and Grace Boadu’s mother

One of the interesting scenes captured during the late Dr. Grace Boadu’s funeral was when her mother refused to exchange pleasantries with popular Ghanaian actress Naana Hayford.

The Akan tradition requires that the immediate family of the deceased; mother, widow or widower, sits at the front row of the funeral grounds and receive greetings from sympathizers.



In the case of the late Dr. Grace Boadu who wasn’t married, her mother took the fort and welcomed guests who took turns to greet.



However, things took a different turn when actress Naana Hayford came face-to-face with Dr. Grace Boadu’s mother.



The confusion began when people proceeded to inform the deceased’s mother about the new batch of guests (Naana Hayford and her entourage) who were queued up and waiting to greet.



In what appeared to be a gesture of disapproval, Dr. Grace Boadu’s mother responded immediately with an angry look, shaking her head and folding her arms.

Naana Hayford, after defying the odds and finally meeting the deceased’s mother was met with hostility.



In response, the actress made hand gestures that seemingly indicated the late Grace Boadu’s mother's actions were entirely unnecessary.



Although it is unclear what prompted the friction between the two women, netizens strongly believe that perhaps, they have some unresolved issues.



The final funeral rites of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, took place on March 9, 2024, at Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti region.



Scores of sympathizers including the likes of the Roads and Highways minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, veteran singer, Akosua Agyapong among others, were present to pay their last respect.





Watch the video below:



