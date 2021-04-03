Dreadlocks saga: Achimota School made wrong decision – Iwan

Iwan Suhuyini, multiple award-winning Reggae/Dancehall act

Multiple award-winning Reggae/Dancehall act, Iwan Suhuyini has slammed the authorities of Achimota School for refusing to admit two Rastafarian students because of their locks.

Speaking on Class91.3FM's weekend entertainment show, The Big Show, he stated, "If some people can go to the same school and they still have the rights to keep their hair, talking about foreigners, then we also have the rights".



According to him, Achimota school was wrong with the decisions they took because "It’s not always about the lifestyle, we choose but it depends on our input and focus".



In his view, "If this thing is going to be happening, it’s going to be bad for the image of Ghana".



Meanwhile, the family of a dreadlocked student who was denied admission by Achimota Senior High School, along with another Rastafarian student, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, until they have cut their hair, have sued the school for violating their son’s right to education.



The family of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, in the suit, said the school’s decision amounts to “a violation of his right to education guaranteed under Articles 25(1)(b), 28(4) of the 1992 Constitution.”

Similarly, they aver that the decision violates the teenager’s right to dignity.



The suit, among others, said there is no lawful basis for the school “to interfere with the applicant’s right to education based on his Rasta, through which he manifests or expresses his constitutionally-guaranteed right to religion and to practise and manifest same”.



The Marhguys want the court to direct the school “to immediately admit or enrol the applicant to continue with his education unhindered.”



They are also demanding that he be compensated for the “inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms”.