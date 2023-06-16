0
Menu
Entertainment

Drogo set to release new song ‘Man No Be God’ featuring Vinnikins & Roade

Dogo Story Pull Ghanaian musician Drogo

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian musician Drogo is set to release a new song that features Vinnikins and Roade dubbed “Man No Be God”.

The superstar and his hardworking team are warming up for the release of their jam.

Over the years, the talented musician has released a couple of hit songs which has topped many charts. From his archives are songs like Bando, Fuego, and Outside featuring Yaw Dyro.

This new jam is set to take over the airwaves in no time. The song will come with a classic visual shot from Accra.

This masterpiece per my checks on YouTube Premieres on 6/16/23 at exactly 3:00 PM.

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi