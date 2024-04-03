Drunk driving: Mr. Logic replies Arnold for saying Funny Face should ‘face the law’

Renowned artist manager, Mr. Logic, has responded to comments made by entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, that Funny Face should face the law for knocking down five people in a drunk driving incident.

According to him, it is very unfortunate for Arnold to make such a remark about the embattled comedian who is known to be battling with mental issues.



He indicated that Ghanaians should rather pray for the comedian to be healed from his mental issues and return to normalcy instead of chastising him for his involvement in controversies.



Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic stated that Funny Face cannot be entirely blamed for his accident because he is not in full control of his mind.



“Saying Funny Face is 'fooling too much so he should be jailed' is very unfortunate. This is because if someone who is detected to be battling with mental issues stabs another person and the case goes to court, the victim will be referred to the hospital for treatment. He will not be jailed.

“We all know Funny Face once went to the psychiatric hospital. This means he is not in full control of himself. So, if you say he is fooling too much, then it means you don’t know his problem but in this case, he [Arnold] is aware. We should rather pray for God to heal him,” he said.



What Arnold said about Funny Face’s accident



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo expressed the view that Funny Face should be held accountable for the harm caused as a result of the comedian's drunk driving incident.



He described the excuses by persons defending the comedian as lousy, stating that Funny Face's actions could not be justified. Arnold, without equivocation, said the showbiz personality must face the consequences of the harm he had caused the victims especially when he was said to have been drunk and overspeeding.

“It’s quite annoying how some of us are trying to find excuses for Funny Face. We have to face reality. I hear people say we should pray for him, but we all need prayers. We are all going through it. Prayers will not solve the problem. The excuses people are giving to cover his deeds are lousy,” he said.



“Reports we have now show that the legs of one of the victims have been amputated. One of the victims also has internal bleeding in his brain. The police did their investigations and found out that the guy was drunk while driving, and he also caused harm. He needs no prayers, and he must face the law. If there’s a law that punishes people who commit such a crime, then he must go through it. We have to face reality. God didn’t ask him to get drunk. Reality shows that he has committed a crime, and he must face the consequences of his actions,” Arnold stated while speaking on the United Showbiz programme which is aired on UTV.



About Funny Face’s accident



On March 25, 2024, Funny Face was involved in an accident at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Reports had it that Funny Face knocked down five people, which included a mother, her two children, and two motorcyclists.



One of the children was said to have died on the spot, but it was later revealed that he was rather in critical condition and receiving treatment. The comedian is said to have been drunk while driving, and that caused the accident that day.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, Vanessa, which issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.



He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point.

In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



SB/BB