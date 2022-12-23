Drunkards slur: Gospel legend Kofi Abraham threatens to sue Akwasi Boateng for defamation

Veteran Gospel musician, Kofi Abraham

Revered Ghanaian composer and singer-songwriter Kofi Abraham, popularly known as Professor Kofi Abraham, has hinted at taking legal action against fellow Gospel artiste Edward Akwasi Boateng for defaming him.

Akwasi Boateng, in a viral video, alleged that in their heyday, musicians like Kofi Abraham and another he named, were in the habit of drinking and performing under the influence of alcohol, in breach of the moral protocol of Christian ministry.



Boateng also stressed that were social media available back in the day, the alleged two-faced behaviour of the gospel acts he named and others would have long been exposed.



He was on actor Kwaku Manu’s YouTube channel in an episode posted last week.



Yesterday, Thursday, December 22, 2022, reacting to the allegation, Prof Abraham told Kwasi Aboagye, host of the ‘Entertainment Review’ programme on Accra-based Peace FM that he was enraged and was taking Boateng to court for defamation.



"I'm not his Wofa [Uncle] nor his relative in any way,” he first clarified. “I don't know him from anywhere for him to refer to me as, 'My Wofa Kofi Abraham'."

“I’ve been furious since I heard the news and I’m yet to calm down,” he added threatening: “If we were seated together, I tell you in all honesty, we would fight.”



He was categorical in saying he never worked together with the singer-songwriter and accordion player in or outside of a studio and, so, he is surprised he would accuse him publicly of being an alcoholic.



“Since I started music in the ’70s, I’ve never taken a glass [of alcohol] to the studio because we go to the studio to record-wise and productive things,” Prof Abraham stressed.



Host Aboagye reminded Prof Abraham that Edward Boateng had apologised and retracted his words on the very station he was on.



“I heard him on the radio say he did not even think through what he said. It’s clear then that he is unwise,” he stated.

His attention was turned to the apology.



“If he’s accepted his wrongdoing and his imprudence, I’ll note that he has brought my name into disrepute and he must be taken on. After that, he, together with my son Yaw Sarpong and I will all come on the radio for all of Ghana and the world to witness what he has to say,” the highlife and gospel legend said.



“I have to immediately sue him,” he emphasized after indicating he could have very well had Boateng arrested by the police.



An angry Prof Abraham was adamant to accept Akwasi Boateng’s apology on the radio and let him go unpunished.