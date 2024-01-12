Due to hardship under current government, Canada is fast becoming 'a new Ghana' – OB Amponsah

OB Amponsah

Optometrist by day and comedian by night OB Amponsah has decried life under President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

OB spoke on the Class Drive, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, hosted by Mr Lion and Irene Kwarfo.



When he was asked to describe, in one word, life under the current political administration, he responded, "Canada."



Canada, a country in North America, according to OB "is like a new Ghana".



In "five years," he humourously observed, because "we're moving in droves" to the top Western countries, Ghana's creative stars will be able to fill huge entertainment centres unlike currently.

"It feels like very soon, when you go, the Ghanaian community will be [massively] out there to support you and all that," he explained.



According to OB, given the alarming rate at which citizens, especially the youth, are fleeing out of Ghana in search of greener pastures, "I felt we needed to meet and discuss it as a group". He said this to exclaim the idea behind his latest special from January 7: 'Surviving Akuffo'.



Surviving Akuffo was warmly received by a crowd of fans and "it was beautiful," the multiple award-winning comic and TV personality remarked.