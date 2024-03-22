Dumsor: ‘Blame GRIDCO, VRA for selling power to other countries, private businesses’ – A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has stated that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) shouldn’t be fully blamed for the recent power interruptions in the country.

The politician cum social activist claims to have unraveled certain operations by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) that hurt the electricity supply chain.



According to A Plus, these entities have been selling the country’s power to some private businesses and other countries like Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire, which in turn deprives parts of the country of adequate supply.



He insisted that the two main institutions (GRIDCo and the VRA) are to blame for the country’s electricity problems, thereby labeling them as ‘criminals’.



“Blaming only ECG for dumsor is like Blaming your MP instead of your MP & DCE! The main person to blame is the DCE but because they don't campaign and make promises you blame the MP leaving the useless DCE to sleep in peace. GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations who turn off the supply to Ghanaians (which collapses many businesses in Ghana) and sell the power to some private businesses and other countries like Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire,” he claimed.



“ECG supplies power to only the southern part of Ghana. So, the question is, if there is a nationwide dumsor, WHO TURNED OFF THE LIGHT IN THE NORTHERN PART? ECG? Think about it!!. I will release a video today to explain in detail why we have dumsor. Anyone who has an issue with my commentary can go to court. The judges in Ghana have come to realize that I'm a good guy. They will throw you out! Mboa!! Akronfoɔ!” he added.



Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) among other directives, has ordered ECG to submit a comprehensive load management timetable in response to recent power supply disruptions.

The PURC mandated ECG to provide detailed information, including ratings and current loadings of overloaded distribution transformers, GPS locations, installation plans for new transformers, and timelines for installation.



Additionally, the ECG is required to furnish a corresponding load management schedule aligned with installation timelines and evidence of disseminating this information to consumers.



The ECG on the other hand, is refuting claims that ‘dumsor’ is back.



They have insisted that the recent power supply challenges among other things, are a result of some 630 overloaded transformers contributing to the outages during peak hours as the affected transformer exceeds their capacities.



Cross-border electricity supply has been in existence since 1983



The national power transmitter, GRIDCo, earns revenue by selling electricity to neighbouring countries including Togo, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, and this has been in existence for the past 40 years.

The institution maintains that the earnings from the export of power are crucial to the company and would support operations even if the ECG, NEDCo, and others, are late in settling their debts.



It also established that the initiative provides a positive impact on the power sector, as GRIDCO would have more resources to invest in improving its transmission infrastructure and ensuring a reliable and stable supply of electricity.











