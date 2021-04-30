Dumsor: We are tired of their lies – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that his lies about the energy crises in the country are choking her.

The country is currently facing some challenges with regards to the power supply and although it gets worse by the day, several excuses have been given to the people of Ghana with regards to what exactly is happening.



The government and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) as well as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) assured the public that the ongoing power outages are occasioned by system upgrades which will persist till the end of the year and have nothing to do with power rationing known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.



But reacting to the numerous excuses and not taking responsibility, Yvonne Nelson expressed her dissatisfaction at lies been told by the President and his appointees.

She tweeted “We are tired of their LIES #DUMSORMUSTSTOP Same STORY year after year...same lies...different parties”, attaching a post by the current President who while in opposition condemned the John Mahama led administration for plunging the country into darkness.



It’s not clear if Yvonne Nelson will hit the streets of Accra with her colleagues and Ghanaians to drum home the need for the government to fix the problem as she did during the John Dramani Mahama tenure in office.