'Dumsor' is getting worse, release timetable - Nana Yaa Brefo

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has expressed her concern about the escalating frequency of power outages in the country, which has left affected individuals frustrated.

She raised questions about why the government or the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has remained silent on the issue, publicly denying its occurrence despite its impact on businesses.



Nana Yaa Brefo emphasized the need for authorities to provide the public with information about the challenges causing the unstable power supply. She stressed that transparency on these issues is crucial for prompt resolution.



During an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Yaa Brefo advocated for the release of a timetable detailing the scheduled periods of power outages. This, she believes, would enable people to prepare in advance for the disruptions.



“When there was a power outage I resorted to the generator to keep my lights on. The power crisis is not easy at all. It looks like there is a problem but the funds are not available to sort it out. We will continue to manage the situation, however, if there is a need for a timetable they should make it available to us.



"Perhaps if there are challenges they should make the public aware because it’s getting out of hand. Giving prior notice will help people prepare instead of impromptu,” she stated.



In recent times, there have been numerous complaints from people including stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) about the unstable nature of the power supply in some areas.

Meanwhile, during the State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that his administration deserves to be applauded after having avoided 'Dumsor' (power outage) for seven years since he assumed office.



His remark was met with vehement criticisms by some members of the public who share an opposing view.



