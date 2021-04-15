Dumsor must stop – Yvonne Nelson rants on Twitter

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Anti-Dumsor advocate Yvonne Nelson went on a tirade about the current systematic dumsor in the country.

The Actress's first tweet was directed to the president to solve the inconsistent power outages plaguing the country. She tagged the president’s official Twitter handle in the tweet, “@NAkufoAddo Never did Ghanaians think you’d let us experience Dumsor but here we are… the same leader who bashed ex-president years back! Our leaders keep failing us!”



Angry Yvonne Nelson also took a shot at party foot soldiers. She called them dumb for comparing the power situation between the president and past government. She cautioned them that their attitude would keep them sleeping in heat whiles government officials enjoy air-condition.

A few years ago, Yvonne Nelson led the demonstration against the sitting government. When the country was experiencing a similar unstable power supply.



