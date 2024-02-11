Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong on target as Bayer Leverkusen whip Bayern Munich

Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong delivered an outstanding performance to help Bayer Leverkusen secure victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch international started from the bench, he came on in the 65th minute in his outfit's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the week 21 clash of the German Bundesliga.



Leverkusen opened the scoring through Josip Stanisic, who scored in the 18th minute. Andrich made a great move down the left flank and sent a low cross into the area. The ball passed between Upamecano's legs and directly to Stanisic, who finished with his right foot from close range.



Alejandro Grimaldo added the second goal for Bayer Leverkusen in the 50th minute after a surging run by Nathan Tella.

Bayer Leverkusen scored a fantastic third goal in the dominant performance in added time. Edmond Tapsoba and Guerreiro combined to find Jeremie Frimpong who curled the ball into the open goal.



Jeremie Frimpong has made 20 appearances, scored six goals, and assisted six in the Bundesliga this season.