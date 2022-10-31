Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union arrive in Ghana

Popular American basketball player Dwayne Wade, and his wife, Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union, have arrived in Ghana for a visit.

The couple together with their daughter, Kaavia Wayde, were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra where they were treated to a rousing welcome.



Although it is unclear the reasons for their visit, reports say it is to witness the enstoolment of Adinkra Group CEO, Diallo Sumbry as Nkosuohene (Chief of Development) in Nyame Bekyere, a community between Adawso and Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Clad in off-white colored outfits, they posed for the cameras whiles responding to cheers from the audience.



Each of them was decorated with the ‘Year of Return’ saches that international celebrities who usually visit Ghana are adorned with.



They were also treated to an exciting cultural display by a group of “Adowa” dancers at the airport.

Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. is an American former professional basketball player.



He spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association.



His wife, Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade is an American actress. Her career began in the 1990s when she made dozens of appearances on television sitcoms.



She rose to greater prominence after starring in the romantic sports drama film, Love & Basketball, and her breakthrough movie, Bring It On.



Watch the video below





Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











EB/BB