Dxniel Fxrbes releases new R&B single 'Get Down'

Dxniel Fxrbes

Following up his 3-track EP “From Me To You” released in February, rising Pretoria musician Dxniel Forbes is back with the new R&B single “Get Down” which draws influence from old school R&B and soul songs giving off a romantic nostalgia.

The 18-year-old began his music career in 2018 and has been making a name for himself, attracting audiences nationwide with his unique sound, style, and heartfelt lyrics.



Speaking on the creative process of 'Get Down”, the fast-rising singer stated, "I enjoyed making this song because – from the production to the lyrics. I love being able to produce my music and write my lyrics. I’m excited for how people will receive this song”.

Excitement and buzz around the rising star continue to grow as Escopia reviewed his previous release stating 'Dxniel’s in-vogue look and relatable sound are ready for the mainstream. In truth, 2023 could be the year when he makes his mark.



Currently, in Matric, Dxniel Fxrbes has been making significant strides in his career, with previous releases being playlisted on 3 different editorial playlists on Apple Music.