0
Menu
Entertainment

Dying during a music performance, on tour would really make me happy - Afriyie Wutah

70821288 Afriyie

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Half of the beloved Highlife duo Wutah, Afriyie has revealed that he would like to die while on tour performing music.

He said this on Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, February 23, 2023, on Accra 100.5 FM, speaking to Nana Romeo.

The award-winning musician had been asked when he sees himself laying down his mic as footballers hang their boots.

"I don't see that coming," he shook his head. "Unless God's appointed time for my death."

"Unlike footballers, we don't have a retirment age," he added.

He observed that unlike footballers who notably become unproductive with age: "I think with music, the older you get, the wiser you become."

The award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist happily agreed with Nana Romeo that musicians and their work age like wine.

"I'm going to be doing this all my life," he quickly added.

"I might even pass away during [a performance] or in the line of duty," he also said. "That would really make me happy."

He imagined being on tour and "passing away, never to return."

Elaborating, he said: "If God will call me to death, I'd like for him to do it when I have completed my work but I wouldn't want death while I sleep."

"I'd prefer he called me while I am working or at work. It'd make me really happy," he stressed and cited how music legend Joseph Hill of the Roots Reggae group Culture died, Saturday, 19 August 2006, in Berlin, Germany, during a European tour.

Shaking his head, he said: "I wouldn't want to die while at home doing nothing."

Afriyie, affectionately called Afriyie Wutah, has a new offering called 'Cheers to Life'.

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court