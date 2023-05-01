1
Menu
Entertainment

E-Forum: Clash over 'who wins what' at 2023 VGMA

Video Archive
Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian music industry is currently abuzz with excitement ahead of the upcoming 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Taking place on May 6, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre, music fans from across the country are eagerly anticipating the event.

To whet fans' appetites, GhanaWeb TV's E-Forum host, Abrantepa, featured music experts Nana Romeo, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, and Caleb Nii Boi to discuss 'who wins what' on May 7.

The panellists discussed a range of categories, including the highly anticipated Artiste of the Year award, sharing their predictions on which artists they think will take home the coveted awards.

With so much excitement building around the awards, fans are eagerly waiting to see which artists will emerge victorious and cement their place in Ghanaian music history.



ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: