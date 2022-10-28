E-Forum: Creatives and the ailing Ghanaian economy

Pressure mounts on President Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as Ghana’s economy worsens. The minister’s dismissal, some have argued, will help restore confidence in the economy.

Uncharacteristic of Ghana’s polarized system, the legislature, often termed as a rubber stamp, is backing the calls, with Members of Parliament of the ruling party threatening to “not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister,” should the president refuse to sack the minister.



On this week’s E-Forum, we assemble creatives for a conversation on how the downturn has affected the industry and the way forward.



Abrantepa sits with artiste manager Bulldog, actor Jeneral Ntatia, event organiser Romeo, broadcast journalist Abdul Karim Ibrahim, and business journalist Stella Sogli for a rivetting discussion.



Also in this episode is Abiana's concert held at the Zen Gardens, Labone.

Enjoy the show below.







