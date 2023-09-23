E-Forum: Shatta Wale's attack on Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Stonebwoy

December is one of the months Ghanaians experience a lot of concerts from their celebrities. In such a month, musical artists come out in their numbers to host programs to mark the end-of-year celebration.

It would be recalled that Shatta Wale on September 7, 2023, posted a flyer of his annual Freedom Wave Festival which has been scheduled from December 20 to 25 at the Accra Sport Stadium.



Recently, Reggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy also released a flyer of his annual Bhim Concert show which is slated on December 22, 2023, at the Accra Spot Stadium.



Shatta Wale who saw the flyer raised an alarm about why he was to share the stadium with Stonebwoy when he had already gone through the necessary proceedings to acquire the stadium for his upcoming event.



The singer took to his Facebook page and slammed Akufo-Addo’s daughter who thinks orchestrated the situation as well as Stonebwoy.



In the episode of E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV, Abrantepa and his panels, Ambassador Romeo, an artist manager, and Nana Romeo, a journalist at Accra FM delve into the topic to discuss how the date and event clash was generated and ways to resolve it.



Also, Abrantepa engaged in a conversation with Ghana’s favorite comedian, Leksy DeComic.

The stand-up comedian in the interview shared some details about his upcoming concert dubbed, “Campaign Message”



Watch the interview below











