E-Forum: The progress of theatre production in Ghana

Stage plays have over the years seen a facelift although practitioners are yet to unravel the many challenges bedeviling their job.

The irony of putting smiles on the faces of patrons and wailing behind the scenes is an experience every practitioner has encountered.



However, there has always been light at the end of the tunnel.



How have they handled pain? How do they celebrate success? How best can the profession be elevated?



In this episode of E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV, Abrantepa sits with two theatre practitioners - Dr. So and Jeneral Ntatia - for a riveting conversation. The two who have been acting for years share their struggles and how they have been able to achieve success in the acting space.

They also touch on the prospects of stage production and what needs to be done to ensure a smooth execution.



Enjoy the show below.



