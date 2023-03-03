0
Menu
Entertainment

E-Forum: The progress of theatre production in Ghana

Video Archive
Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stage plays have over the years seen a facelift although practitioners are yet to unravel the many challenges bedeviling their job.

The irony of putting smiles on the faces of patrons and wailing behind the scenes is an experience every practitioner has encountered.

However, there has always been light at the end of the tunnel.

How have they handled pain? How do they celebrate success? How best can the profession be elevated?

In this episode of E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV, Abrantepa sits with two theatre practitioners - Dr. So and Jeneral Ntatia - for a riveting conversation. The two who have been acting for years share their struggles and how they have been able to achieve success in the acting space.

They also touch on the prospects of stage production and what needs to be done to ensure a smooth execution.

Enjoy the show below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: