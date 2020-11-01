E.L drops a jam for all GH girls on new single 'still pappin'

Christmas came early for Eliens because E.L just dropped another hit song…‘Still Papping’ – and we can tell you for sure that this record really “paps.”

Programmed by PeeOnTheBeat, the groovy single is the first song off his long-awaited album “WAVS” (West African Vibes) set to be released in March next year.



The multiple award-winning hitmaker, empowers all gorgeous ladies in the country trying to do their thing on the danceable sing-along. No region was left out with E.L sending shoutouts to girls from Winneba, Akosombo, Tema, Accra and all over the country, encouraging them to keep on with their hustles because their efforts are recognized and would surely pay off.

The song sets you in the mood to bust some dance moves from the first kick of the beat. E.L’s versatility shines as usual in ‘Still Papping’. His dexterity to shuffle multiple languages to create excellent music is evident as he delivers an impressive performance singing and rapping in Ga, Twi and pidgin on this exciting record.



