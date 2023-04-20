E.L open to international artistes sampling his music after proper compensation

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, E.L

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, singer, and producer Elom Adablah, better known as E.L, is not against international artists sampling his music as long as they pay him adequately.

In an asaaseradio.com report, E.L said, “If any international artist samples my song, I will just reach out to him and ask him the normal things, like does he have provision for compensation or has he made any type of compensation with anyone from my team?”



While revealing that he had been sued for sampling 'Efa wo ho ben' in the past, he stressed the importance of resolving such situations through the appropriate processes.



"But I have been sued before, so I know what it feels like, and I don’t want anybody to have to go through that. People sample my songs every time; I don’t enter their inbox.



“First, we tried to beg them to drop the suit, but what they wanted was the money, so we had to pay. They were threatening me with court matters, and I also don’t like court matters, so I quickly had to give them the money they wanted," he shared.

In explaining how this happened, he said his producer had sampled the song and sent it to him without knowing from where it originated.



In the case of the artiste who went on a long hiatus and re-emerged, he learned to be thorough and cautious in his lyrics.



"It taught me to be really careful about what I put in my song, I always have to scrutinize and find out every piece of information first," E.L added.



