E.L suggests what can be done for Ghana music to break international barriers

Ghanaian rapper, E.L

Elorm Adablah, popularly known as E.L, has suggested what can be done in order for Ghana music to break international barriers.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Hip Hop artiste stated that there's a need to work on the quality of the music in order to go global.



“We need to work on the quality of the music and what I always tell musicians who come to my studio is that the quality of the production is more important than the song itself.



“People have songs out there which no dey bee but the sake of the way they’ve done the quality of the production and if you are able to get those things I think Ghana music can go a lot further,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.

He said there is much room for improvement with regards to the production of quality music.



“I’m not saying we don’t have great engineers but there’s so much more room for improvement and so I think it’s the technical side and we have to really work on it in order to get there”.