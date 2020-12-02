E.L to fire up December with 5th edition of the BAR concert

The 2020 Bar Concert is slated for December 19, 2020 at 6pm inside Alliance Française d’Accra

Source: Elite PR

Over the years there has been one act in Ghana constantly raising the bar in a very competitive showbiz industry. Whether it is with spanking hot singles, freestyles or events; E.L always makes it a point to serve premium quality. This December, the veteran superstar is set to jam up the capital city once again with the fifth edition of the BAR concert - 2020. A show that promises a refreshing lineup of contemporary Hip-Hop and Rap music.

In recent times, the annual concert has been a baptism of sorts for new talents - giving spotlight to some of the hottest new lyricists and producers on the block. It has been a remarkable 6 years run of back-to-back entertainment by award-winning Ghanaian rapper, singer-songwriter and producer, E.L. This year’s edition is slated for December 19, 2020 at 6pm inside Alliance Française d’Accra. The line-up of supporting artists expected to light up the stage with E.L include Joey B, Ayisi, Tulenkey, DopeNation, Gyakie, Kev & Grenade, Lyrical Joe and more.



‘’2020 has been some year. Everyone can attest to a year like no other and despite the country living through the COVID-19 pandemic, people have clanged on to hope. I couldn’t resist the opportunity to give fans and music lovers a chance to close the year in style. It has been 6 years now, amazing right? I’m looking forward to reconnecting with my fans again. Let’s do this!!!’’, E.L commenting on the year and what fans should expect from the concert.



Earlier this year, the ‘Higher’ crooner, released something different - a 3-track tape he calls ‘’Leaks’’ with three installments, a collaborative project with Ayisi titled ‘’The Linkop’’ and ‘’Songs for Girls 3’’. He also shared the first official single ‘Still Papping’ taken off his upcoming album ‘’WAVS’’ (West African Vibes). Renowned for his versatility, universal sound, relatable lyrics and highly energetic performances, it’s an understatement to say that E.L has been a force to reckon with over the years.

E.L is also one of the artists who have been at the forefront of Hip-Hop music in Africa with an impressive catalog worth the envy by even the crème de la crème of the scene. The BAR concert 2020 will be another one for the books.





