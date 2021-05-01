E-Weekly Wrap: Nana Agradaa burns idol, Akuapem Poloo chases DKB for donated cash

What a way to end the month of April!

This week was unofficially declared as “Press Conference Week” due to the series of media engagement by Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo and popular priestess, Nana Agradaa.



While Poloo pledged to campaign against nudity on social media platforms, Agradaa took the nation by surprise following news of her giving her life to Jesus Christ. She has rebranded from Nana Agradaa to Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



The news which created buzz on Twitter and Facebook also found its way unto major news outlets in the country.



Also, American rapper T-Pain’s leaked Instagram DM featured Medikal, Wendy Shay, and Juliet Ibrahim among top celebrities whom he apologized to for accidentally ignoring their messages.

Join GhanaWeb’s Amma Broni as she serves you gist from the camp of Samini, Shatta Wale, Socrate Safo and others on E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers Forum.



Watch the video below:



