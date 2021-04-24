E-Weekly Wrap: Nana Agradaa in fresh trouble, Akuapem Poloo granted bail

Fetish Priestess, Nana Agradaa was on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, arrested by the Ghana Police Service and National Security Intelligence Operatives for operating two satellite television channels without a licence.

Thunder TV and Ice I (One) TV all belonging to Nana Agradaa were closed down;, also some pieces of equipment at her stations were seized.



Her arrest created a buzz as it was at the time that actress, Akuapem Poloo, was also granted bail following her 90-Day jail sentence. This many termed as “tactical substitution”.



